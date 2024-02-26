StormTracker

Milder start to the last workweek of February

Happy Monday! We'll have a milder start to the last workweek of February.

A few showers or snow showers are possible in the morning.

As the day goes on, it will turn partly sunny and much milder. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Overnight, it will be fair with areas of fog. There may be freezing fog in some parts of the state with lows in the 30s.

Tuesday will also be partly sunny and mild. Highs will be near 56.

Clouds will thicken Tuesday night and showers will develop.

Rain and gusty winds are likely on Wednesday. Highs will remain in the upper 50s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

