After a day with wind chills below zero yesterday, milder temperatures arrive today.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

After today, it will cool down a little bit.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs near 40.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Friday will also be mostly sunny, but the highs will be in the upper 30s.

The cool weather sticks around for the weekend with highs in the low 30s on Saturday and near 40 on Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.