We're continuing the workweek with milder temperatures on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the 40s. It will be windy with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday is mainly cloudy with higher wind gusts of up to 40 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

On Thursday night, it will be rainy and very windy.

Morning showers are possible Friday. Highs will be in the 50s.

