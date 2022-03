We're starting the new work week with milder temperatures and we may reach 70 degrees by the end of the week.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

There's a chance for a few showers on Thursday with highs near 60.

On Friday, it's possible we'll reach 70 degrees.

