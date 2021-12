The start of December is featuring some milder temperatures and some sun.

Today will have a mix of sun and clouds. The temperatures will be back to normal levels and more mild with highs in the middle 40s.

There will be on and off showers from later tonight through tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be much milder with highs in the 50s.

Friday will be windy and colder with highs in the low 40s.

