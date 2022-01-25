Milder Weather Today, Tracking Potential for Significant Winter Storm Later This Week

We're continuing the work week with milder temperatures today before tomorrow feels much colder and our First Alert meteorologists are keeping an eye on what could be a significant storm at the end of the week.

Parts of the state woke up to a coating to an inch or an inch and a half of snow this morning. It is creating a few slick spots, but isn't expected to cause problems.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The breeze will make temperatures feel in the 30s.

By tomorrow, temperatures will be in the 20s with feels like temperatures in the single digits.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

By Friday, our First Alert meteorologists are watching the potential for a potent storm. The threats could be heavy snow, wind and flooding.

All signals are pointing toward a major nor'easter near the coast on Saturday. A blizzard is possible somewhere in New England with strong winds and heavy snow totals. How much in CT specifically? Too soon to tell but it could be a big one. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/CxXMNTXWd3 — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) January 24, 2022

Right now, it appears the impacted timeframe would be Friday night into Saturday. While it's too early to talk about specific amounts we can say that significant accumulations are possible.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.