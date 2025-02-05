Tracking a mix of snow and sleet for Thursday morning

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a mix of snow and sleet across the state on Thursday morning.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday and continues until 4 p.m.

We are expecting between two and four inches of snow in inland areas and one to two inches at the coast.

The road conditions will be icy and we do anticipate many school cancellations. They will be posted online here.

We might see a brief transition from snow to freezing rain, but not much precipitation of that type is expected.

Get an indepth look at the forecast here.