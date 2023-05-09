connecticut weather

Mix of Sun and Clouds, Cooler High Temps for Tuesday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're continuing the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds and cooler high temperatures on Tuesday.

Highs will be in the upper 60s.

As the week goes on, temperatures will continue to get warmer.

Wednesday looks sunny with highs near 74.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Thursday is mostly sunny with highs near 80.

Friday will be around 83 degrees and partly cloudy. There is a slight shower chance.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us