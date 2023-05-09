Mix of Sun and Clouds, Cooler High Temps for Tuesday

We're continuing the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds and cooler high temperatures on Tuesday.

Highs will be in the upper 60s.

As the week goes on, temperatures will continue to get warmer.

Wednesday looks sunny with highs near 74.

Thursday is mostly sunny with highs near 80.

Friday will be around 83 degrees and partly cloudy. There is a slight shower chance.