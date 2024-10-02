StormTracker

Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s

A mix of clouds and sunshine expected today with afternoon highs slightly cooler than yesterday in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Temps tonight will fall back to the 50s.

We'll stay dry though Friday with increasing sunshine and warming temps.

Highs by Friday afternoon will reach the mid 70s.

A few light rain showers could be possible by Saturday morning but the sun will return Saturday afternoon and throughout the day on Sunday.

