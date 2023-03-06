Mix of Sun and Clouds With Seasonable Temps to Start New Work Week

We're starting the new work week with a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temperatures.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid 40s.

The mix of sun and clouds continues through the week.

The coldest day of the work week will be Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s.

The seasonable weather returns for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Our meteorologists are tracking a potential storm this weekend. At this point, it's too early to determine if it will include rain, snow or both.