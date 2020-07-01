There are more chances for showers, thunderstorms and small hail today with a possibility of more rain towards the end of the week.

Today will have highs near 80 with the possibility of shattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Small hail is possible, too.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 90.

Our next storm chance is Friday night. Scattered thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The rain will clear for the holiday weekend with temperatures in the 80s both days.

