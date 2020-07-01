first alert weather

More Chances for Showers, Thunderstorms and Small Hail Today

NBCUniversal, Inc.

There are more chances for showers, thunderstorms and small hail today with a possibility of more rain towards the end of the week.

Today will have highs near 80 with the possibility of shattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Small hail is possible, too.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 90.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 11 mins ago

Social Distancing Ambassadors Among State's New Youth Program's Jobs

plastic bag tax 28 mins ago

Single-Use Plastic Bag Tax Goes Back Into Effect in Conn. Today

Our next storm chance is Friday night. Scattered thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The rain will clear for the holiday weekend with temperatures in the 80s both days.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherweatherfirst alert forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us