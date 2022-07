The heat wave that lasted six days broke yesterday and now a more comfortable and less humid day is on tap for today.

Highs will be in the low 80s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower humidity.

There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and it will be more humid.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More rain is possible Friday night.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.