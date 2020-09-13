More Dry Weather, Expanding Drought for the Week Ahead

For the final full week of summer, NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists expect the dry weather pattern to continue.

Expanding drought conditions are expected with a lack of widespread rain.

Much of interior Connecticut is closing in on 10" of precipitation below average for the year to date.

The next best chance for rain will come at the end of the week. It will be a close call between some leftover tropical moisture from "Sally" that is expected to hit the Gulf Coast this week and a cold front. If the cold front moves faster, it will help to push the rain out to sea, missing Connecticut.

Interior CT approaches 10 inches below avg. precip for the ytd. Less of a deficit at the shore. Expect the moderate/severe drought to expand the next 7-10 days. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/U0dc90Tt4R — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) September 13, 2020

NBC Connecticut

