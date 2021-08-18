More Humidity on Tap Today

After a cloudy and humid day yesterday, today will look very similar.

Highs will be in the low 80s with cloudy skies. The humidity is around 87%.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop after midnight and periods of heavy rain and thunder is likely early tomorrow morning as the remnants of Fred fly by.

Scattered showers will continue into tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be near 80.

By Friday, it will be very muggy and partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A few storms are possible this weekend.

