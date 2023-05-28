More Phenomenal Weather on Tap as Memorial Day Weekend Continues

Happy Sunday! Another phenomenal day is on tap across Connecticut. It'll be a little warmer than Saturday with many locations climbing well into the 80s this afternoon.

Make sure you keep sunglasses and sunscreen readily available if you're spending time outdoors today!

A weak cold front will sneak in from the north and northeast tonight. That will cool us down into a mix of 70s to around 80 for Memorial Day.

This front is coming through will no moisture to work with. That means we'll continue with the sunny and dry theme for Monday.

Dry weather will stick around for several more days. By late in the week, a low chance for a few showers returns to the forecast.

Above normal high temperatures will continue for at least the next 10 days. Get ready for a couple of hot days later in the week!

