More rain on the way after morning showers

Clouds are thickening, there are some rain showers on Friday morning and rain will be developing throughout the day.

The rain can come down heavy at times and there could be some thunderstorms.

There will be showers and drizzle tonight and more periods of rain tomorrow and tomorrow night.

Sunday will be drier, but a few showers are possible.

Monday will be sunny. With the pattern we are in, of course it is!