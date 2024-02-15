StormTracker

More snow expected in Connecticut tonight – timing out what to expect

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We will have lots of morning sunshine on Thursday and temperatures in the 30s, then clouds will increase this afternoon and more snow is on the way.

An "Alberta Clipper" will make its way to Connecticut after sunset and a few periods of light snow are likely this evening.

A coating to two inches of fluffy snow is possible.

Here is what to expect and when:

Friday

Weather

And it will be blustery and cold with increasing winds by Friday morning.

And Friday will be sunny, chilly and windy, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

What to expect this weekend

We will have some clouds on Saturday and flurries along the shoreline.

Then Sunday will be fair.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
