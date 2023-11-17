Morning fog, then temperatures in 60s Friday afternoon

Patchy fog on Friday morning will slowly fade away as temperatures warm into the 40s and 50s by mid-morning.
We'll see temperatures continue to warm into the mid-60s this afternoon with a slight wind and partly sunny skies.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
A cold front will approach from the west early Saturday morning and a few showers are possible.
Conditions look to dry out into the afternoon and through Sunday.
Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.
Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.