Morning fog, then temperatures in 60s Friday afternoon

Patchy fog on Friday morning will slowly fade away as temperatures warm into the 40s and 50s by mid-morning.

We'll see temperatures continue to warm into the mid-60s this afternoon with a slight wind and partly sunny skies.

A cold front will approach from the west early Saturday morning and a few showers are possible.

Conditions look to dry out into the afternoon and through Sunday.

Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.