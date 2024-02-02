Morning rain, snow showers; gray skies again

We will have morning rain and snow showers on Friday and the skies will remain mostly gray for the 10th straight day.

Temperatures will get into the mid-40s for much of the state.

Overnight, we will have partial clearing and low temperatures in the 20s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Then, Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 40.

On Sunday, we will have abundant sunshine and temperatures in the lower 40s.

The weather will be fair all next week.

Get updates on the forecast here.