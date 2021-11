We're starting the new work week off with some showers that will clear for a colder and breezy afternoon.

We'll have mild temperatures this morning. High temperatures today will be in the 50s. This afternoon will bring colder temperatures and a breeze.

By tomorrow morning, the feels like temperatures will be in the teens.

There will be fair weather for tomorrow, Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

