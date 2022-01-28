Most of CT Could Get More Than a Foot of Snow in Weekend Snowstorm

A major nor'easter developing off the coast of New England this weekend could bring more than a foot of snow to most of Connecticut.

There has been a notable jump close to the coast with the storm track and a growing consensus that this storm will produce significant snowfall and wind.

Because of a shift west, the heaviest snow axis is now expected to be closer to Connecticut.

It appears that the storm will pass close enough to us to bring 12 to 20 inches of snow to eastern Connecticut. Areas west of Interstate 91 could see anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for the state.

We'll see some flurries and light snow on Friday, which is unrelated to the nor'easter.

The snow will come down at an incredible rate on Saturday and some thundersnow is possible, as well. Snowfall rates in excess of two to three inches per hour are expected in some towns.

It’s not a typo, and you’ve probably heard the term during a weather forecast. Thundersnow is a real—and rare—weather phenomenon that results in thunder, lightning and snow. Here’s how it happens.

Strong winds are expected with gusts over 50 miles per hour, particularly at the shore.

Eversource said it is positioning equipment and line and tree crews across the state, including hundreds of additional out-of-state crews, to respond to any potential storm-related outages.

There’s a nor’easter on the way this weekend, and now is a good time to make sure your storm kit replenished & ready. Don’t forget warm hats & mittens!

1. Water

2. Non-perishable food

3. Tool kit

4. First aid & Rx

5. Radio

6. Batteries

7. Flashlight

8. Charger

9. Pen & Notebook pic.twitter.com/MK1Z6IVB2G — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) January 27, 2022

"We have hundreds of crews flying in throughout the day today – and more arriving tomorrow – from southern and western parts of the country, so we don’t have to wait for them to drive here. They’ll be geared up and ready to respond to this storm alongside our Eversource crews. We also remind customers that restorations may take longer as we ensure the safety of our employees who will be responding in challenging road conditions,” Eversource president of Connecticut Electric Operations Steve Sullivan said in a statement.

The snow will start around daybreak Saturday, but we'll see the heaviest snow between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Snow will wrap up Saturday evening into early Sunday.

