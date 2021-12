After a few areas of rain very early Monday morning, the day will be mostly cloudy, windy and warm.

Highs will be between 54 and 61 with south winds from 20 to 40 miles per hour.

A few additional showers or thunderstorms are possible this evening.

Tomorrow will be fair and chilly with highs near 40.

Light snow mixed with a few rain drops is likely Wednesday. A slushy accumulation of 1 inch seems possible. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.