Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s as Memorial Day weekend begins

A few sprinkles are possible on Saturday as Memorial Day weekend begins, and high temperatures will be near 60 in the afternoon.
We'll cool into the 40s and 50s Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies persisting.
More sunshine is expected Sunday as we warm further into the 60s.
Memorial Day will see sunnier and more seasonal conditions with highs in the 70s.
Some of us might even warm up to near 80 on Tuesday.