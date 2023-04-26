connecticut weather

Mostly Dry and Bright Today, Passing Showers Tonight

The workweek is continuing with a mostly dry day on Wednesday and there could be some passing showers at night.

Similar to the last few days, sunshine and clouds will mix with a few passing showers during the day. Most of the time, it will be dry and bright across the state.

Highs will be in the low 60s.

There could be some passing showers at night.

Thursday looks similar during the day with sun and clouds. A quick shower is also possible. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 64.

Our meteorologists are tracking rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

