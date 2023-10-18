connecticut weather

Mostly sunny and milder day on tap

We're continuing the workweek with a mostly sunny and milder day on Wednesday.

There will be lots of clouds in the morning. A few sprinkles are possible.

As the day goes on, it will become mostly sunny and milder.

Highs will be between 63 and 66.

Thursday looks nice with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain and thunder is possible Friday, Friday night and Saturday.

