Mostly sunny and warm today, rain possible tomorrow

Happy Tuesday! We have a mostly sunny and warm day on tap for today with rain possible tomorrow.

There is fog and drizzle in parts of the state this morning. The skies will quickly clear to mostly sunny conditions.

Highs will be in the lower 80s for most of the state.

Wednesday will start with fair weather. Late afternoon showers or thunderstorms are possible.

More rain is likely Thursday morning. It might last into the afternoon.

Skies will clear on Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

