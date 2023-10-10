Mostly sunny day with pop-up showers possible this afternoon

Happy Tuesday. The day will be mostly sunny and there are multiple chances for isolated showers during the day.

Isolated showers are possible in the morning.

After that, the skies will become mostly sunny. Highs will be near 64.

Puffy clouds will fill in and a few pop-up showers are possible in the afternoon.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look dry with highs in the 60s.

There are chances for rain this upcoming weekend.