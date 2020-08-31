Mostly Sunny, Pleasant Start to the New Work, School Week

A strong cold front moved through over the weekend and brought some of the most comfortable air of the summer so far.

The refreshing air will linger as we start the new work and school week.

Today will be mostly sunny with low humidity. Temperatures today are slightly below normal with highs near 77.

Tomorrow brings our first chance for rain of the work week with scattered showers possible. Highs will be near 80.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the high 70s.

The rain chances continue on Thursday with thunderstorms possible.

