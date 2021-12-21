Mostly Sunny Today, Freezing Rain Possible Tonight

The holiday week continues with mostly sunny skies today and freezing rain is possible tonight.

Highs today will be in the low to middle 40s. It will be mostly sunny to start with some cloudiness developing.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Tonight will be cloudy with a little freezing rain. It will changeover to rain by morning.

There could be some isolated slick spots tomorrow morning, especially in the hills of Northwest Connecticut.

Thursday looks fair.

Flurries are possible Friday morning. Those will clear and it will be a cool day.

Some light rain or even perhaps some wet snow is possible on Christmas. NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are keeping an eye on the forecast and are updating it as details become available.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.