Mostly sunny today, thunderstorms likely tomorrow

We have a mostly sunny day on tap for today and more thunderstorms are likely tomorrow.

There will be fog to start the day. Highs will be around 80 with moderate humidity.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday.

The extent and coverage of the rain is up in the air at this point, but every part of the state will see some rain.

Fairer weather moves in for Thursday and through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s.

