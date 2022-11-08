first alert weather

Much Cooler and Breezy Day on Tap for Today

After days of record-breaking warmth, we have a much cooler and breezy day on tap for today.

Temperatures today will be about 20 to 25 degrees cooler than on Monday. Highs will be near 55.

The northerly breeze brings the chill.

Tonight will be clear and freezing cold.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs near 56.

Thursday looks sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain later in the day and at night. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday also looks wet with highs in the mid 60s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

