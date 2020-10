After a beautiful weekend, NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking scattered areas of rain moving through the state today.

Much of today's rain will be confined to the south of Connecticut. By tonight, expect steadier and even heavier downpours to move in.

The showers will linger into Tuesday. High pressure will bring a return to sunshine by the middle of the week.

Not a drought busting rain over the next 24 hours, but many towns will pick up close to 1" of much needed water! #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/NLyQW5bMFx — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 12, 2020

