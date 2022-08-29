Muggy and Hot Start to New Work Week

We're starting the new work week with muggy and hot weather.

Today will feature low clouds to sunshine with highs near 90.

Tomorrow looks similar with highs near 90.

Scattered showers and thunder are possible tomorrow night into Wednesday.

On Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

By Thursday, highs are near 80 and the mugginess will diminish.

