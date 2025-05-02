StormTracker

Muggy and warm, with temperatures near 80, Friday

We have a muggy and warm Friday ahead and it will be mostly dry until storms late on Saturday.

The clouds on Friday will slowly decrease and temperatures will climb to near 80 this afternoon.

Friday night will be partly cloudy, temperatures will fall into the 50s and fog is possible by Saturday morning.

The day will begin dry, but storms are possible by the afternoon and evening hours.

A few of the storms could be on the stronger side before we dry out early in Saturday night.

More chances for rain are on the way by late Sunday.

