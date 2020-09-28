Multiple Chances for Rain in the Coming Days

There are multiple chances for rain in the next few days.

There is low clouds and drizzle this morning and a few scattered showers are possible. Some breaks of sun will develop this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

NBC Connecticut

The low clouds and drizzle will return tonight and will hang on through tomorrow morning. Tomorrow is mainly gray with a few scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Heavier rain develops tomorrow night and Wednesday. One to four inches of rain is possible.

By Thursday, our chances for rain go down. Highs will be in the low 70s.

