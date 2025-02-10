StormTracker

Multiple chances for snow in the coming days

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking multiple chances for snow in the coming days.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s. The evening is fair and cold with lows in the teens.

By Tuesday, a storm looks to miss New England to our south. An isolated light snow shower is possible along the shoreline.

Most of the state will likely not see any snow from this storm.

The next snow chance is late Wednesday night into Thursday. There is a potential for a heavier wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. The timing could make for a messy morning commute on Thursday.

After Thursday, there is another chance for snow over the weekend. Since it's still several days out, it's unclear exactly what type of precipitation that storm could bring. It could include snow, sleet and freezing rain. We'll keep an eye on it and update the forecast as it gets closer.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

