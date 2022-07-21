PHOTOS: Multiple Connecticut Towns Reporting Damage After Severe Storms

NBC Connecticut
A tree on wires on South Main Street at the intersection of Greystone and Wolcott roads in Plymouth.
NBC Connecticut
Newington officials respond to a home on Long Street after a tree partly broke and hit part of the roof, bringing down a secondary wire.
NBC Connecticut
Barriers are up blocking off part of Marion Avenue in Southington.
NBC Connecticut
A tree is down on South Street in New Britain.
NBC Connecticut
Branches are down on active wires in front of a home in Newington.
NBC Connecticut
A tree fell onto the side of a home in Southington.
Tracey Wegh
A tree fell down on wires and is blocking Washington Road in Terryville.
NBC Connecticut
Storm damage in front of a Southington home on Thursday.

storm damagefirst alert weatherfirst alert forecastsevere thunderstormsSevere Storms

