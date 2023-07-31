National Weather Service to make determination on possible tornado

The National Weather Service will be making a final determination on whether a tornado touched down in northeastern Connecticut Saturday night and a decision is expected Monday.

The National Weather Service was in Windham County on Sunday to survey damage from Chaplin to Killingly, including possible wind damage in Mansfield, Chaplin, and surrounding towns.

The National Weather Service initially confirmed the tornado based on radar and also from photo and video reports of the tornado on the ground, but later said it would need to make a final determination after not finding any damage in Windham County.

Tornadoes are rated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF-Scale, which ranges from EF0 to EF5 and is based on the damage the tornado caused.