Yesterday's rain cut the humidity we had been experiencing and today will be a near perfect summer day!

Today will feature bright sun and lower humidity with highs in the high 70s.

It will be fair with great sleeping weather tonight.

There will be more nice weather tomorrow with highs in the low 80s.

Some clouds will develop for Friday as warmer, more humid air pushes in.

The weekend looks fair and quite warm with slight chances of afternoon thunderstorms.

