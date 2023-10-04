connecticut weather

Near record-breaking heat, humidity on tap for Wednesday

We have near record-breaking heat and a bit of humidity on tap for Wednesday.

The day will feature lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s.

We will come close to record breaking heat.

There will also be a little bit of humidity.

Thursday will be fair, slightly cooler and less humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday is mainly gray with a few scattered showers. Highs will be near 70.

The start of the weekend looks wet. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 60s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

