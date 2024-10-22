Near-record heat possible Tuesday

We will have lots of sunshine on Tuesday and near- record warmth a day after high temperatures broke records.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s to middle 80s.

NBC Connecticut

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with slightly cooler, but still unusually warm, temperatures.

Thursday will be partly sunny and there is a chance for isolated showers.

Cooler and fair weather is on the way for Friday and the weekend and there is a small shower chance on Saturday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler and it will be milder by Halloween.