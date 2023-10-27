Near record-high temperatures expected on Friday, Saturday

Friday will be warm, with temperatures reaching near-record highs, after some morning clouds.

Temperatures are expected to range from 70 degrees to 80 across the state.

The record-high temperature for this date is 83, which was set in 1963.

Near-record warmth is expected on Saturday as well.

The high temperature is expected to reach 81 degrees, which is the record that was set in 1919.

Then, we have some major changes by Sunday.

It will be cloudy, much colder, and showers are likely.

More rain is on the way on Monday and it will be turning even colder by Wednesday.