first alert weather

New Work Week Starts With Temps in the 60s, Chance for Showers

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After ending the weekend with mild weather, the new work week starts with temperatures in the 60s and a chance for showers.

This morning will start with sunshine that mixes with fair weather clouds. Highs will be near 70.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There is a chance for scattered showers or a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Local

Canton 41 seconds ago

Canton Middle School Has Emergency All-Remote Learning Day Today: Principal

Stamford 48 mins ago

Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Colliding With Vehicle in Stamford

Tomorrow will be fair and warmer with highs in the 70s.

Our next chance for rain is Wednesday where afternoon storms or rain is possible. Highs will be in the 60s.

It'll cool down by Thursday with highs dropping into the 40s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us