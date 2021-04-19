New Work Week Starts With Temps in the 60s, Chance for Showers

After ending the weekend with mild weather, the new work week starts with temperatures in the 60s and a chance for showers.
This morning will start with sunshine that mixes with fair weather clouds. Highs will be near 70.
There is a chance for scattered showers or a thunderstorm this afternoon.
Tomorrow will be fair and warmer with highs in the 70s.
Our next chance for rain is Wednesday where afternoon storms or rain is possible. Highs will be in the 60s.
It'll cool down by Thursday with highs dropping into the 40s.