New Workweek Features Cooler Temps, Possible Afternoon Showers

We're starting a new workweek with cooler temperatures and afternoon showers are possible.

Each morning this week will feature some sunshine with considerable clouds each afternoon.

A few showers are possible each afternoon.

Temperatures will be considerably cooler than usual with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the middle 60s.

