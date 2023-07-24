New workweek has chances for showers, storms with rising heat, humidity

Happy Monday! The new workweek has multiple chances for showers and storms with rising heat and humidity.

An isolated shower is possible on Monday, though most of the state will stay dry. Highs will be near 87.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Tuesday. Humidity will increase. Highs will be near 89.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The 90s return Wednesday through Friday with feels-like temperatures near 100 Thursday and Friday.

More scattered storms are likely on Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.