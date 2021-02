Today is a day to get outside and enjoy some nice mild weather!

There will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures between 45 to 50 for most of the state.

Tomorrow and Friday will be fair and cooler with highs around 40 both days.

The milder air returns for the weekend. Rain is likely on Saturday. It could start as some wet flakes. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Sunday looks drier with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 50.

