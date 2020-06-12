weather

Nice Looking Weekend Ahead

After a foggy and muggy start to Friday, we'll end up with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures!

By Kaitlyn McGrath

Dropping dew points Friday will result in really dry, refreshing air that will stick around for the next several days.

Today marks the start of a really quiet stretch of weather that will feature plenty of sunshine. Temperatures Friday afternoon climb back in to the low to mid 80s across interior Connecticut while it will stay a little cooler, but still very comfortable, closer to the shoreline.

The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine on Saturday with a few more clouds around Sunday. Temperatures will be nice and comfortable in the mid to upper 70s.

This article tagged under:

weather
