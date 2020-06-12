Nice Looking Weekend Ahead

Dropping dew points Friday will result in really dry, refreshing air that will stick around for the next several days.

Today marks the start of a really quiet stretch of weather that will feature plenty of sunshine. Temperatures Friday afternoon climb back in to the low to mid 80s across interior Connecticut while it will stay a little cooler, but still very comfortable, closer to the shoreline.

The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine on Saturday with a few more clouds around Sunday. Temperatures will be nice and comfortable in the mid to upper 70s.