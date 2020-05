After starting the day off with some clouds, Sunday looks beautiful with sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s inland but cooler in the mid to upper 60s along the shoreline.

Memorial Day will feature a few more clouds, especially in the morning, before the afternoon ends up sunny with seasonable temperatures.

The rest of the week features a warm up with temperatures in the mid 80s inland and mid 70s along the shoreline. Our next chance for rain and storms arrives Friday.