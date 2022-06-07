first alert weather

Nice Temperatures Today, Tracking Showers for This Evening

We're continuing the workweek with nice temperatures during the day and NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking showers for this evening.

Clouds and wind will increase today. Highs will be between 75 and 82.

Showers are likely this evening. Thunder is possible by Wednesday morning.

Showers will continue Wednesday morning and then will clear out. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 70s.

More storms are possible by Thursday morning. At this point, they look like they could be strong or severe.

