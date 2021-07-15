No Rain for a Change!

Fog and clouds early Thursday will quickly clear and there will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy throughout the day. And a nice change of pace -- no rain chances this afternoon!

It will still be hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with some relief in southeastern Connecticut.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The heat sticks around Friday with showers and storms back in the forecast.

Any rain will be scattered tomorrow afternoon and evening with a better chance for storms Saturday ahead of a cold front.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and comfortably cooler temperatures.